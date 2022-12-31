Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

Crime Log: December 27

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, TCSO deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives then headed to the scene to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.