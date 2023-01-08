Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

Visalia Crime Logs

Thursday Jan. 5

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.

During the subsequent investigation officers were able to identify Hector Geovanni Esquivel, 40, of Visalia as the person responsible for the robbery. At approximately 11:00 a.m. the suspect was located in the area of Houston Ave and Park Street where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility booked for robbery as well as several outstanding warrants.

Wednesday Jan. 4

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) conducted a joint search warrant service with the Visalia Police Department’s Narcotic and Special Enforcement Units in the 1600 block of East Douglas Ave.

The search warrant resulted in one handgun that had been modified to be a machine gun and reported stolen out of Tulare, one privately manufactured firearm handgun frame, three large capacity magazines, one standard capacity magazine, numerous firearm parts, approximately four hundred rounds of ammunition, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, scales and packaging material as well as U.S. currency supporting the sales of illegal narcotics.

As a result, Alejandro Coronado Jr., 49, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a machine gun, ammunition and ammunition feeding devices, criminal storage of a firearm, child endangerment, possession for sales of a controlled substance and an outstanding felony warrant. Also arrested at the scene was Christopher Espinoza, 43, for possession, sales of a controlled substance as well as having an active no bail warrant for a parole violation. Both subjects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.