Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

The Visalia Police Department conducts tobacco compliance inspections, cites five businesses
TULARE COUNTY – After the passage of Senate Bill 793, which now prohibits tobacco retailers from selling most flavored tobacco products, the Visalia Police Department is doing compliance inspections.
Visalia Crime Logs
Thursday Jan. 5
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
During the subsequent investigation officers were able to identify Hector Geovanni Esquivel, 40, of Visalia as the person responsible for the robbery. At approximately 11:00 a.m. the suspect was located in the area of Houston Ave and Park Street where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was transported to the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility booked for robbery as well as several outstanding warrants.
Wednesday Jan. 4
At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) conducted a joint search warrant service with the Visalia Police Department’s Narcotic and Special Enforcement Units in the 1600 block of East Douglas Ave.
The search warrant resulted in one handgun that had been modified to be a machine gun and reported stolen out of Tulare, one privately manufactured firearm handgun frame, three large capacity magazines, one standard capacity magazine, numerous firearm parts, approximately four hundred rounds of ammunition, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, scales and packaging material as well as U.S. currency supporting the sales of illegal narcotics.
As a result, Alejandro Coronado Jr., 49, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a machine gun, ammunition and ammunition feeding devices, criminal storage of a firearm, child endangerment, possession for sales of a controlled substance and an outstanding felony warrant. Also arrested at the scene was Christopher Espinoza, 43, for possession, sales of a controlled substance as well as having an active no bail warrant for a parole violation. Both subjects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
Sunday Jan. 1
At 5:32 a.m. the Visalia Police Department received a call for service in the 900 block of West Sweet regarding a male who had unlawfully entered a residence. As officers arrived in the area, the caller advised that the male fled on foot. During the incident on West Sweet the male entered the home and demanded money from the resident. An altercation ensued and the residents were able to get the male out of the home.
Dispatch then received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of North Conyer advising that a male was attempting to enter their home. Officers quickly responded and took the male into custody prior to him entering the residence on North Conyer.
Through the investigation Alex Aguilar, 55, was positively identified as being responsible for both incidents. The suspect was arrested for home invasion and attempted residential burglary and was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
Saturday Dec. 31
At 6:23 p.m., officers responded to Main Street and West Street regarding a traffic collision involving an on-duty Visalia Police Department officer. Upon arrival, officers learned Daniel Solis, 35, was traveling eastbound Main Street at West Street when he entered the intersection against a red light. Solis’ vehicle struck a marked Visalia Police Department patrol vehicle, occupied by a single Visalia Police officer, traveling northbound West Street at Main Street.
Both Solis and the involved officer had complaints of pain and were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Clinic. They were treated for minor injuries and released. Further investigation revealed Solis was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the collision. Solis was arrested and later booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and causing an injury traffic collision.