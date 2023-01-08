Man shot, found dead in Tulare

On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.

Officers on scene located the unresponsive adult male victim in the vehicle. Officers and medical personnel provided medical treatment, however the victim succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence in an attempt to identify suspect/s responsible. The victim’s name will not be released at this time until the next of kin have been notified. This is an active investigation and there is no additional information available as of now.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact detective Eric Wilson at 559-685- 2300 ext. 2157.