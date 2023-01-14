Porterville man sentenced to 600 years for child molestation

On Jan. 12, Armando Martinez, 37, was sentenced to 600 years in prison after being found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation last year. On Oct. 19, 2022, the jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child ten years of age or younger, one count of oral copulation with a child ten years of age or younger, nineteen counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of forcible rape.

Twenty-three of the crimes were committed against one female victim, who was between four and fourteen-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults, which took place over the course of 10 years, from 2008 to 2018.

The remaining eight crimes were committed against a separate female victim, who was between seven and eight-years-old at the time of the sexual assaults, and took place between 2017 and 2018. All of the crimes occurred in the City of Porterville.

There is an “elderly parole program” for offenders reaching age 50, but they must be continuously incarcerated for 20 years to qualify. However, since Martinez committed sexual crimes involving multiple victims, he will be excluded from eligibility of this parole program.