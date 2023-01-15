Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case.

Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was arrested and detectives found clothing linking him to the robbery. He was transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for robbery.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detective Chris Tyson or sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at 559-733-6218. Or individuals can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]

On Monday Jan. 9 the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find Steven Franco, 33, who is an at-risk missing adult. As of Jan. 14 he has still not been found. He was last seen around noon Sunday Jan. 8 in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Franco is schizophrenic and bipolar with the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.

Anyone with information on Franco’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.