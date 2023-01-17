Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen

According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail.

Deputies also say two of the victims were minors, a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both had been shot in the head.

“I don’t understand how someone can just kill a baby like it’s nothing,” Samuel Pina said. “I can’t wrap my mind around the kind of person that could do that.”