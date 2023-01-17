Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen

Authorities are searching for two men involved in the fatal shooting of six people in a single Goshen home
GOSHEN – Six people are dead following a brutal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Goshen that authorities believe to be gang-related.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail.
Deputies also say two of the victims were minors, a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both had been shot in the head.
“I don’t understand how someone can just kill a baby like it’s nothing,” Samuel Pina said. “I can’t wrap my mind around the kind of person that could do that.”
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, Tulare County deputies were called to a home in the 6800 block of Harvest Road in Goshen. According to deputies on the scene, two victims were found dead in the street and a third slumped in the doorway of the home.
The week prior to the shooting, detectives did conduct a narcotics search at the residence.
“This was not a random act of violence,” Boudreaux told reporters at the scene two hours after the shooting. “We believe this was a targeted family.”
According to Schwarm, the shooting was similar to a cartel-style execution that serves as an example of cartel mercilessness.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.