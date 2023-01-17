Visalia man receives life sentence for drug robbery, murder

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (DA) office on Memorial Day weekend in 2017, Fox along with Kalvin Solis, 24, conspired to rob the victim of marijuana. Fox communicated to the victim to meet at Woodland Park in northwest Visalia. Solis solicited a ride for the pair from a juvenile and also in the car was Jose Cortez, 24. Before going to the park, the group drove to a residence to pick up a handgun from a different juvenile.

At the park, the defendants pulled behind the victim’s vehicle. The victim, believing the meetup was a drug sale, allowed Fox to enter the back seat of the vehicle. Fox then produced the handgun and pointed it at the victim, demanding a bag of marijuana.

Startled by the turn of events, the victim began to drive away. The victim’s girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, fell into the back seat and attempted to kick Fox out of the car. Fox shot the victim through the back before the car crashed into a parked car. Fox ran out of the car and was picked up by the other defendants. Witnesses observed Fox and Solis grab another bag of marijuana before departing.

A short time later, Visalia Police Department detectives observed Fox and Solis exit the suspect vehicle at a north Visalia location. Police contacted the suspects and found two bags of marijuana and a firearm in Solis’ backpack. Forensic analysis of the firearm later matched it to the gun used in the crime. Additionally, Fox’s DNA was located on the firearm.