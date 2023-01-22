None hurt during armed robbery in Cutler

Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. No one was hurt during the incident. TCSO detectives were called out and took over the investigation.

Anyone wishing to provide information on this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.