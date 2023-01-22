Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

The Property Crimes Unit, downtown commercial policing officer, and crime lab were called out to the scene to investigate the series of burglaries. Bethel was linked to three additional burglaries to businesses in the downtown area, Provoke Salon, Blend Wine and Crescent Valley Charter School.

Additionally, it was determined that Bethel was also responsible for a burglary at Barrel House Brewing Company which occurred the day prior, Jan. 17. He was transported to the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility where he was booked for seven counts of commercial burglary, vandalism, violation of probation and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact detective Brian Young at 559-713-4574. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

January 19

At 6:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located a female pedestrian suffering from major injuries. The female was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. The Traffic Unit was asked to respond and take over the investigation.

The Traffic Unit determined that the involved vehicle was traveling northbound on Jacob Street when it struck the female pedestrian who was in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at 559-713-4235.