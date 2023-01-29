One dead after two car collision in Visalia

On Jan. 27 at 2:31 p.m. Visalia Police Department patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding a traffic collision. It was determined that two vehicles were involved. Three occupants were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, one of the occupants was pronounced deceased. The other two are being treated for their injuries.

The Traffic Unit was asked to respond and take over the investigation. The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at 559-713-4235.

Crime Logs

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Dec. 13 2020 at 7:59 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista Ave. regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later passed away. The investigation revealed that the shooting had taken place during a drug deal.

The investigation has been ongoing since the original date of the homicide. The Visalia Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the homicide to please come forward. Please contact Detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234, or Sergeant Nate Flaws at 559-713-4092. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.