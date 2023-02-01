Goshen masacre reward rises to $20,100

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux explains the rise in reward dollars, gives information on cartels and known gang activity in Tulare County

GOSHEN – Two weeks after the massacre of a family in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff Office is continuing investigations and Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says arrests will be made in this case.

In a press conference held by the Tulare County Sheriff’s office on Jan. 30, Sheriff Boudreaux gave updates in relation to the massacre that left six individuals dead in their home in Goshen. Of the six found dead was a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son.