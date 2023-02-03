Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists

The crime itself took place on Dec. 13, 2020. The Visalia Police Department was dispatched to Ruiz Park, in the area of 639 E. Buena Vista, following a shooting. Upon arrival, Molina was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died seven days later on Dec. 20.

The nature of the shooting was determined to have taken place during the course of a drug deal. The crime was investigated by violent crimes detectives with the Visalia Police Department.

Shortly after offering the reward last week, Visalia detectives received information on the type of vehicle that may have been seen fleeing the scene of the crime. The information was received on Feb. 2 from a Crime Stoppers reward flier regarding the homicide. According to the Visalia Police Department, the vehicle is depicted as a dark colored Chevy Tahoe with a possible year model between 2000 to 2005.