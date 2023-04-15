Man arrested for arson at Visalia Public Cemetery

On April 11 at 3:17 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a shrub fire located on the grounds of the Visalia Public Cemetery at 1300 west Goshen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the fire and were able to extinguish it. Dravion Hicks, 29, was contacted in the area and detained. While checking the cemetery, other shrubs were located which had previously been burned, but no gravesites were damaged by the fires. Officers were able to gather evidence and determined Hicks was responsible for the fires. Hicks was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for arson.