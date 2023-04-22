Large fire damages Visalia home

Visalia Fire Department tackles heavy house fire on Dorothea Street, no injuries reported from the incident
VISALIA – The Visalia Fire Department was able to get an early morning fire under control with the help of three additional fire departments from surrounding communities.
Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Visalia Fire Department firefighters were called to the 4400 Block of West Dorothea Street for a report of a house on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and surrounding property. Fire crews initially deployed handlines to control the fire and protect exposures and then master streams were employed to bring the large body of fire under control to extinguishment. No civilian or first responder injuries were reported.
Tulare County Fire, Farmersville Fire and Tulare City Fire Departments assisted Visalia Fire. A total of five fire engines, one truck, one water tender and two Chief officers responded, totaling 26 personnel on scene. The incident was also supported by American Ambulance of Visalia, Southern California Gas, Southern California Edison, and the California Water Company.