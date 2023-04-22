Large fire damages Visalia home

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Visalia Fire Department firefighters were called to the 4400 Block of West Dorothea Street for a report of a house on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home and surrounding property. Fire crews initially deployed handlines to control the fire and protect exposures and then master streams were employed to bring the large body of fire under control to extinguishment. No civilian or first responder injuries were reported.