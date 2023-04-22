Visalia businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Crime Logs

On April 16, at 12:41 p.m., officers responded to north Church Street and northeast 1st Avenue regarding an attempted carjacking. The victim said three juveniles approached him while he sat in his vehicle and demanded his keys. The victim was assaulted by one of the juveniles and his vehicle keys were removed from his possession by force. The juveniles then fled on foot towards Court Street. Officers later located the juvenile who assaulted the victim and took his keys. The two other juveniles were not located. The juvenile was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. The victim reported minor injuries from the incident.