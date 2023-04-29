14-year-old student arrested for copycat school shooting hoax

Crime Log

Just before 4:30 p.m, on April 27, VPD officers were called to the area of Ben Maddox Way and Noble Avenue for a traffic accident involving a car and motorcycle. The Traffic Unit was called to take over the investigation and process the scene. Throughout the investigation, officers found that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Ben Maddox and collided with a Toyota SUV. The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he later died. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 559-713-4237.