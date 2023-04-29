Head-on crash kills man, juvenile on Highway 180

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and was transported to CRMC. The right front 16-year-old passenger and the 4-year-old rear passenger who was secured in a child restraint seat were not injured but were also taken to CRMC for observation. It is not known if alcohol and/or drugs was a factor on the part of the Jeep’s driver, pending toxicology results. The investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at 559-705-2200.