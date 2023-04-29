Ivanhoe man arrested for death threats, gun paraphernalia

Tulare County Sheriff Office arrests and books Damien Gruenberg after a death threat to a deputy led the investigation to him
VISALIA – Ivanhoe man was arrested for threatening a sheriff’s office deputy and detectives found body armor, guns, ammunition and more in his home.
Last weekend a Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy received death threats on his sheriff’s office email account. The department opened an investigation and detectives determined Damien Gruenberg, 29, of Ivanhoe was responsible for sending the emails. He was tracked down and arrested at his home.
At the time of his arrest, Gruenberg was armed with an unserialized pistol, or ghost gun, and had an AR-15 within his reach. The AR-15 was also a ghost gun and was loaded with a 60 round magazine. Detectives served a warrant at Gruenberg’s home and found numerous high-capacity magazines with armor-piercing ammunition, body armor, firearm manufacturing “jigs” and multiple computers.
Gruenberg was already prohibited from having guns due to a previous criminal conviction. He was booked at the Adult Pre-trial Facility for Terrorist Threats and numerous firearm-related felonies.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Daniel Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Crime Log
On April 13, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received information that a teenage girl was being sexually abused. Through further investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Unit learned the original victim’s two teenage sisters had also been sexually abused by the same suspect for years. The suspect was identified as Victor Manuel Medina Ramirez, 38.
On April 21, SVU Detectives tracked Ramirez down in Hanford and arrested him. He was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on multiple charges.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sarah Mendes or Sergeant Jessica Vieyra with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].