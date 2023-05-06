15-year-old arrested, booked for murder charges

Visalia Police Department arrests, books 15-year-old boy for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and resisting arrest for a shooting in March
VISALIA – Investigations led Visalia Police Department officers to arrest a teenager for murder. The teenager’s friend became uncooperative with officers and was arrested for resisting arrest.
Around 7:45 p.m. on March 13, Visalia Police Officers (VPD) officers were called to the 2900 block of South Fulgham Street for reports of shots heard in the area. Minutes later, officers received information about a man who had been shot in the 1700 block of East Mineral King Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. The Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy from Dinuba.
Around 10:30 a.m. on May 4, VPD Violent Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit and the Dinuba Police Department found the teenager with a friend at the intersection of Tulare and I street in the city of Dinuba. The boy ran from detectives, but was eventually taken into custody without incident. While the suspect was being arrested, his friend, a 16-year-old boy, became uncooperative with officers. The 16- year-old was arrested for resisting arrest. A search warrant was later served in the 300 block of North Lyndsay Way in the city of Dinuba. Both teenagers were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 15-year-old was booked for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old was booked for resisting arrest.
Crime Log
May 5
The hazardous leak was stopped and roads were opened back up just a few hours after the Visalia Fire Department responded to a hazardous situation. Just before 10 a.m., firefighters were called to the 8700 block of Doe Avenue for a report of a product leaking from a tank. The Tulare County Fire Department responded as well and stayed on scene assisting. This was a hazardous situation and the department asked citizens to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.
May 4
Around 7 a.m. VPD Officers with the Youth Services Unit and Detectives with the Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Artemio Zárate-Medina, 55, at the Visalia Wyndham Hotel parking lot. The investigation began after the Youth Services Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Officers also served a search warrant at Medina’s home in Visalia and found evidence of child sexual abuse material. He was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
Around 2:15 a.m., VPD officers were called to Derrel’s Mini Storage in the 800 block of North Ben Maddox Way for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they found Matthew Rutledge, 44, stealing items inside a storage unit. At least eight additional storage units were found with their locks cut. Rutledge was taken into custody for burglary and an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.