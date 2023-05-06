15-year-old arrested, booked for murder charges

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 4, VPD Violent Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit and the Dinuba Police Department found the teenager with a friend at the intersection of Tulare and I street in the city of Dinuba. The boy ran from detectives, but was eventually taken into custody without incident. While the suspect was being arrested, his friend, a 16-year-old boy, became uncooperative with officers. The 16- year-old was arrested for resisting arrest. A search warrant was later served in the 300 block of North Lyndsay Way in the city of Dinuba. Both teenagers were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 15-year-old was booked for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old was booked for resisting arrest.