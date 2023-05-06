TCSO interrupts cockfighting ring in Pixley

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrests a group of suspects for the organization of an illegal cockfight in Pixley
VISALIA – After the operations of a cockfighting ring were brought to halt, a handful of roosters were spared a less than desirable fate and are now safe with animal control.
At about 10 a.m. Sunday, May 1, deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the community of Pixley for a report of cockfighting being organized. When deputies arrived at Avenue 84 and Road 176, they noticed a large group of vehicles and people inside a grove.
Deputies detained suspects and towed their vehicles. Nine roosters were recovered and turned over to animal control. One of the suspects had 25 gaffs in his vehicle. The suspects were later booked at the South County Detention Facility and charged with possessing cockfighting implements.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact deputy Jacobs or sergeant O. Popoola at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at #1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at [email protected] or call 559-725-4194.
Crime Log
TCSO detectives seek information from the public related to the 2018 murder of Paul Abarca in New London. In particular, they are looking for Arturo Alejandro Mascareno, 27, whom they have identified as a suspect in the case; and Jonathan Martinez-Lopez, 30, also known as “Pato,” as a person of interest.
April 30
Detectives with the TCSO successfully located and arrested a gang member regarding an attempted homicide in Orosi that took place on Friday April 28, at a gas station. The victim was shot multiple times just after 8 p.m. On Saturday, detectives located the suspect vehicle and arrested Andres Castillo.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact detective O. Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
April 28
April 28 is the anniversary of Paul Abarca’s murder. Over the last five years, detectives have continued to follow up on leads and evidence and have identified Jonathan Martinez-Lopez, also known as “Pato,” as a person of interest in the case. It is believed Martinez-Lopez also has ties to the Mexican state of Sinaloa and the Salinas, California area.
In the early morning hours of April 28, 2018, Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on the 37700 block of Road 58 for a residential fire, in the community of New London. They found Paul Abarca, 60, dead inside the house. Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and later determined that the victim had died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. It is believed the suspect(s) in this case set his house on fire and fled shortly after.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify Arturo Mascareno as a suspect in the case. It is believed Mascareno fled the area shortly after the murder to the Mexican state of Sinaloa, possibly to the city of Guasave. There is currently an active Ramey warrant out for his arrest.
This is still an active murder investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Jose Melendez or sergeant Hector Rodriguez at 559-733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].