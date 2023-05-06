TCSO interrupts cockfighting ring in Pixley

In the early morning hours of April 28, 2018, Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on the 37700 block of Road 58 for a residential fire, in the community of New London. They found Paul Abarca, 60, dead inside the house. Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and later determined that the victim had died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. It is believed the suspect(s) in this case set his house on fire and fled shortly after.