Tragic car to pedestrian accident leaves toddler dead

On April 28, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received 911 calls of a vehicle versus a child at Avenue 256, east of Road 159, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation indicates a 27-year-old male of Lindsay, CA was driving a 2016 Nissan westbound Avenue 256, east of Road 159. A 2-year-old child was in a driveway, north of the roadway. As the Nissan neared the child, the child ran into the roadway as the Nissan approached. The front of the Nissan struck the child.