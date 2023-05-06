Tragic car to pedestrian accident leaves toddler dead

Accident on Avenue 256 kills a two-year-old boy who ran into the roadway as an oncoming vehicle approached
VISALIA – Despite life saving measures, a little boy was pronounced dead after an unfortunate case of a vehicle versus child.
On April 28, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received 911 calls of a vehicle versus a child at Avenue 256, east of Road 159, with medical personnel responding. Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation indicates a 27-year-old male of Lindsay, CA was driving a 2016 Nissan westbound Avenue 256, east of Road 159. A 2-year-old child was in a driveway, north of the roadway. As the Nissan neared the child, the child ran into the roadway as the Nissan approached. The front of the Nissan struck the child.
The driver of the Nissan remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. The child was transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash.