One dead in three vehicle crash in Porterville

Barietazonzalez observed headlights and attempted to return to the eastbound lane when he collided with the Honda. The force of the collision pushed the Chevrolet into the left side of the Freightliner. After the collision, the Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels within a pistachio orchard before becoming engulfed in flames. Barietagonzalez self-extricated from the Chevrolet and waited on the shoulder for medical assistance. The Honda came to rest on its wheels facing a northeasterly direction on the north dirt/gravel shoulder. The driver of the Honda became trapped in the driver seat and succumbed to her injuries. Zamora parked the Freightliner on the south shoulder of Avenue 56.