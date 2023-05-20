Sheriff’s office searches for man wanted for attempted murder
The Tulare County Sheriff Office’s Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team asks for the public’s help in finding Jose Armas for attempted murder
TULARE COUNTY– Detectives identified a 19-year-old suspect after looking at surveillance footage from a shooting in Orosi.
Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Jose Armas, 19, who is wanted for an attempted murder at the Orosi Valero Gas Station on April 28th, 2023.
According to the TCSO, during their investigation, detectives found surveillance footage of the shooting and were able to identify Armas as the shooter. The case was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office and charges were filed on Armas. He is currently outstanding and a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective O. Sanchez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194, or through email at [email protected]