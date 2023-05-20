St. Paul’s teacher arrested for student molestation

Just after 7 p.m., on May 13 a VPD patrol officer noticed three young teenagers driving a vehicle in the area of Sante Fe street and Noble avenue. The officer ran the license plate and it came back as a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Tipton street and Murray avenue. The driver failed to pull over. Officers caught up to them and saw the three teenagers leave the car in the 700 block of North Bridge avenue. The boys took off running, but eventually officers caught up to them.