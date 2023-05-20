St. Paul’s teacher arrested for student molestation
Visalia Police Department arrests Jeremy Wayne Hanson for inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student
VISALIA – Forty-one year old Jeremy Hanson, an educator at a Visalia middle school, has been arrested for molesting one of his students.
On May 17, Visalia Police department (VPD) detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation into allegations of child molestation between a teacher and a 13-year-old girl at St. Paul’s School in Visalia. During the investigation, detectives found that Jeremy Wayne Hanson, 41, a teacher at St. Paul’s School had been having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students for the past few months.
Around 2:45 p.m. on May 18, detectives with the VPD Violent Crimes and Property Crimes Units served a search warrant at Hanson’s home in the 3100 block of West Connelly Avenue in Visalia. A search warrant for his classroom at St. Paul’s School, was also served. Hanson was arrested and booked on three counts of child molestation.
If anyone has information regarding this case, or if they themselves have been a victim, you are encouraged to contact sergeant Nate Flaws at 559-713-4092 or detective Samantha Gonzales at 559-713- 4576. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.
Crime Log
Around 10 p.m on May 15, VPD officers were called to the area of Mooney Boulevard and Riggin Avenue for reports of a man with a gun. Several callers told dispatch the man was wearing a backpack and had shot several rounds in the area. When officers arrived, they found Gabriel Sahagun, 33, at the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Wren Avenue. Sahagun was carrying an open backpack in front of his body and refused to comply with the officers. Sahagun ran from officers, but was caught and arrested.
Officers found two loaded semi-automatic handguns and ammunition inside Sahagun’s backpack. Several shell casings were also found in the area. Sahagun was transported to the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm, firearm possession, narcotics possession and resisting arrest.
Just after 7 p.m., on May 13 a VPD patrol officer noticed three young teenagers driving a vehicle in the area of Sante Fe street and Noble avenue. The officer ran the license plate and it came back as a stolen vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Tipton street and Murray avenue. The driver failed to pull over. Officers caught up to them and saw the three teenagers leave the car in the 700 block of North Bridge avenue. The boys took off running, but eventually officers caught up to them.
Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and taken into custody without incident. They were transported and booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility.
On May 11 just before noon, VPD officers were called to UPS on West Goshen Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When officers arrived, they were told by employees that a man forced entry into the UPS warehouse. Officers found Samuel Balderama, 40, of Visalia, in his car trying to leave the property. Balderama was detained and identified as the suspect. He was transported and booked for burglary.
Visalia Fire Department
On May 18 around 4:30 p.m, VFD firefighters were called to the 1100 block of North Sweet Avenue for a report of an attic fire.
Around 11:30 a.m on May 15, VPD officers were called to the area of eastbound Highway 198 and the central Visalia exit for a report of a trailer on fire. VPD officers, CHP and Visalia Fire responded to the scene.
On May 13 around 9 p.m , VFD firefighters were called to the 400 block of West Sweet for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. Crews immediately began knocking down the fire and had it controlled within 20 minutes.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. The home was being remodeled and was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Fire Department at 559-713-4266.