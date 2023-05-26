Attempted murderer, arsonist sentenced to life

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office, at around 6:38 pm on Feb. 7, 2021, Super Bowl Sunday, Mark Martin, 38, broke into the garage of his ex-girlfriend with whom he has two young children. His ex-girlfriend, children and his ex’s boyfriend were in the Visalia home. Martin used gasoline to start a fire near the water heater, which quickly accelerated to two cars in the garage and other areas. The occupants of the home safely evacuated. Initially believed to be a water heater failure, further investigation led fire and police personnel to determine arson as the cause.