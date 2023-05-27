Fatal collision at Porterville intersection
41-year-old driver strikes vehicle at Porterville intersection, results fatality along with major vehicle damage
PORTERVILLE – A two-car collision in the outskirts of Porterville turned fatal for a driver who failed to come to a stop where he should have.
On May 19 just before 4 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received calls of a two vehicle crash in the area of Avenue 184 and Road 208. Officers from the Porterville area CHP and medical personnel responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 41-year-old male was driving his gray 2002 Ford F150 pickup westbound on Avenue 184, east of Road 208. He was reportedly traveling at an undetermined speed and was approaching a stop sign.
Michael Betzinger was driving a white 2019 Ram 1500 pickup northbound on Road 208, south of Avenue 184, and was traveling between 55 and 60 mph. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford failed to stop for the posted stop sign on westbound Avenue 184 at Road 208. The Ford entered the intersection and crashed into the Ram. As a result of this crash, both vehicles sustained major damage.
Both parties were transported by ground ambulance to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville. The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at Sierra View Medical Center.
It is unknown if any alcohol or drugs may have been a contributing factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.