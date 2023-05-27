TCSO detectives arrest two for ag theft

Just before 5 p.m. on May 20, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office ag crimes detectives were notified of a generator theft in Pixley that had just occurred. Detectives quickly coordinated with dispatch and patrol units to locate the suspect truck, with the generator, in the 12000 block of Avenue 60 in Earlimart.

There, they arrested Moises Capulin-Paez, 57, and Mauricio Jimenez-Topete, 42, at the property. Evidence was located on both suspects and at the initial crime scene in Pixley, linking both suspects to the crime. The suspects were booked at the South County Detention Facility on multiple felony charges.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Randy Gunderman or Detective Jeremy Gates with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].