Two stolen Hyundais found simultaneously in Visalia

Around 3:20 a.m. on May 22, an officer with Visalia Police Department (VPD) was patrolling the downtown area when he saw a Hyundai driving southbound on Sante Fe Street, turning the wrong way onto Main Street. The car sped up as the officer attempted to pull him over until the driver stopped at Church and Main Street and took off running, leaving the car behind.

Officers caught up to him and arrested the suspect, who was 14 years old. The car he was driving was an unreported stolen vehicle. The boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle, in possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest. This is the fourth time the teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. The stolen Hyundai was returned to the registered owner.

That same morning, at 3:23 a.m., while officers were on their way to assist with the incident, they found another Hyundai left in the area of Center Avenue and Santa Fe Street. The Hyundai appeared to have run off the road and hit a light pole, signs, and a concrete planter in front of the Sante Fe Station. The Hyundai was totaled and was also an unreported stolen vehicle.

It is currently unclear if these incidents are related. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.