Two stolen Hyundais found simultaneously in Visalia
Visalia police find two stolen Hyundai vehicles in downtown just minutes apart, one of which was stolen by a 14-year-old male
VISALIA – “Two birds, one stone” has a new take after a teenage boy was arrested as the culprit of a stolen Hyundai in downtown Visalia at the same time another stolen Hyundai was found abandoned not too far away.
Around 3:20 a.m. on May 22, an officer with Visalia Police Department (VPD) was patrolling the downtown area when he saw a Hyundai driving southbound on Sante Fe Street, turning the wrong way onto Main Street. The car sped up as the officer attempted to pull him over until the driver stopped at Church and Main Street and took off running, leaving the car behind.
Officers caught up to him and arrested the suspect, who was 14 years old. The car he was driving was an unreported stolen vehicle. The boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle, in possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest. This is the fourth time the teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. The stolen Hyundai was returned to the registered owner.
That same morning, at 3:23 a.m., while officers were on their way to assist with the incident, they found another Hyundai left in the area of Center Avenue and Santa Fe Street. The Hyundai appeared to have run off the road and hit a light pole, signs, and a concrete planter in front of the Sante Fe Station. The Hyundai was totaled and was also an unreported stolen vehicle.
It is currently unclear if these incidents are related. The investigation remains active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
May 21
Around 6 p.m., VPD officers were called to the Ulta Beauty Store on Mooney Avenue for a report of a theft in progress.
When officers arrived, they were told two kids entered the store with bags and loaded them with items that were on display. They ran out of the store, but officers found the kids hiding in the Chipotle bathroom. A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, both from Fresno, were arrested. The siblings stole over $4,000 worth of items from Ulta.
Officers found the children’s mother in the parking lot. Dequita Harrell, 33, of Fresno was arrested and booked for theft related warrants. The 13-year-old was booked for grand theft at the Juvenile Detention Facility and the 12-year-old was released to CWS due to his age.
May 20
Around 6:30 p.m., Visalia Fire Department (VFD) firefighters were called to the area of Shannon Parkway and Conyer Street for a report of a large brush fire. At the time the fire was reported, the brush fire was at 20 acres. Crews from VFD, Cal Fire and Tulare County Fire were on the scene. Residents were asked to avoid the area and VFD will provide updates as more information becomes available.
May 19
Just after 2 p.m., VPD officers were called to the area of Plaza Drive and Hurley Avenue for a report of a hit and run car accident. When officers arrived, a 16-year-old boy was being detained by witnesses. Officers were told the teenager tried to run away before they arrived.
Officers found that the boy was driving a stolen car involved in the accident. He was arrested and taken into custody. The other involved driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. The teenager was booked for felony hit and run, auto theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.