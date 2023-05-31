Steven Arey sentenced to 300 years for child molestation
Prosecutors in the district attorney’s office secure a guilty verdict for sexual assault against children in the city of Tulare
VISALIA – Steven Brian Arey was found guilty of sexually abusing children and sentenced to a life in prison for the next three centuries.
On April 28, Arey, 52 was sentenced to 300 years-to-life in prison for 20 counts of sexual assault upon children under the age of 14. The jury also found Arey guilty of the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.
Eighteen of the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and Nov. 1, 2002, against a male victim, who was between the ages of seven and thirteen at the time of the sexual assaults.
One of the two remaining crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and Aug. 29, 2000, against a female victim between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time of the sexual assault. The other crime occurred between Jan. 1, 1996, and March 5, 2001, against a female victim, who was between the ages of eight and thirteen at the time of the sexual assault.
In addition to his sentence, Arey will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Chelsea Wayt of the crimes against children division and was investigated by sergeant Matt Muller of the Tulare Police Department.