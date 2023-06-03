TCSO asks for public help to find stolen off road vehicle

Tulare County Sheriff Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to find an off-road vehicle taken during an armed carjacking on May 20 at Avenue 428 and the Friant/Kern Canal Bridge. The two victims, a man and woman, reported two unknown men walked up to them from a black sedan, pulled out guns and demanded the keys for the Can-Am Maverick. The suspects fled in the off-road vehicle.

The orange 2020 Can-Am Maverick has an orange Can-Am strap attached to the front grill and a black flag with a raccoon face attached to one of the rear poles.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Daniel Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected].