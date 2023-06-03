Two women arrested for prostitution at visalia massage parlors

Around 9:30 p.m on May 30, VPD officers were called to the Visalia Liquor on Whitendale Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Max Navo at 559-713-4234. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

Just after midnight, on May 28 VPD officers were called to the Smart & Final on West Center Street for a report of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they found Michael Newbolt, 28, on the property.

Through the investigation, officers learned Newbolt forced his way in through the back gate and entered the store during a power outage caused by a traffic accident nearby. The suspect was caught outside of the building when officers arrived on scene. Newbolt was arrested and booked for burglary.

Just before 11 p.m. on May 27, VPD officers were called to the area of Murray between Willis and Jacob for a report of a traffic accident. One of the cars involved in the accident hit a power pole causing a major power outage. VPD, Visalia Fire and EMS all responded to the scene. Edison also responded to restore power.

Around 7:30 on May 27, a VPD officer did a patrol check in the Lovers Lane and Noble Avenue shopping center. While in the area, the officer noticed a car that had been reported stolen. Emily Wessel, 42, was inside the car and arrested on scene.

Wessel was arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial facility. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 26, VPD officers were called to Cypress Avenue and Linwood Street for reports of shots being heard in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man shot in his car. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the man died on scene.

Violent Crimes Detectives were called out and took over the investigation. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Norman at 559-713-4104.

Around 9:45 a.m. on May 26, the VPD Narcotics Unit and the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team Task Force (T.A.R.G.E.T.) conducted a probation check at the home of a 17-year-old boy in Ivanhoe.

During the check, detectives found two handguns, one privately made “ghost” handgun, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, marijuana vape cartridges and gun manufacturing components, all belonging to the 17-year-old boy. The teenager was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, firearm manufacturing and a minor possessing concentrated cannabis.

The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men that purchased several expensive pieces of jewelry from Kay Jewelers using a stolen credit card, on March 20, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspects is encouraged to contact Investigator Carol Andrews at 559-713-4720 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.