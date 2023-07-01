Visalia officers sack local mailbox robber’s operations
Visalia Police Department arrests Steven Brackford for two thefts that start with a mailbox theft in May and end with a robbery from a local Lowe’s in June
VISALIA – The culprit behind a recent community mailbox theft has been arrested after his attempt to steal a thousand-dollar welder from a hardware store didn’t deliver as he hoped.
On June 28, the Visalia Police Department (VPD) announced the arrest of Steven Brackford, 28, of Visalia. Brackford was arrested after he was identified as a suspect behind a community mailbox theft and, more recently, the person responsible for a robbery that took place at a local Lowe’s hardware store.
The initial crime started around 3 a.m. on May 22, when a community mailbox was stolen in the 3500 block of West Cecil Court in Visalia. According to VPD, the theft behind the crime was caught on video from a home with surveillance cameras.
The captured footage showed a truck driving and checking out the neighborhood prior to the theft. During the investigation, VPD detectives identified the suspect as Blackford.
Just before 8:30 p.m. on June 19, VPD officers were called to Lowe’s on Mooney Boulevard for a report of a man stealing an $1,100 welder. The theft was caught on video and officers identified Blackford as the suspect.
VPD officers arrested Blackford in the 3900 block of West Douglas Avenue in Visalia on June 28. He was booked in the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for two counts of grand theft.
June 25
Around 2:15 a.m., VPD officers were called to the Jensen and Pilegard Power Equipment Store for a burglar alarm. When officers arrived, they found Christopher Vaness, 33, on the property with chainsaws and yard equipment belonging to the store.
Officers learned Vaness cut through two chained-linked fences and gained access to the secured yard where the equipment was kept.
He was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and possession of burglary tools.
June 23
Around 3:30 p.m., VPD officers were called to the 1100 block of West Goshen Avenue for a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found that the woman was dead. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were called and took over the investigation.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.