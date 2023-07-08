Discarded fireworks spark trash fires in Visalia
Firefighters with the Visalia Fire Department take care of various fires amid July 4 week; Visalia Police Department officers respond to a shooting to that resulted in one death
VISALIA – During the Independence Day week, Visalia’s firefighters responded to some trash fires started by thrown away fireworks, along with other fires started by undetermined causes. Meanwhile, the Visalia Police Department is seeking information on a shooting that took place just before the holiday.
Around 10 p.m. on July 6, firefighters with the Visalia Fire Department (VFD) were called to a home in the 900 block of West Porter Avenue for a report of a trash can on fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they were told safe and sane fireworks had been tossed in the trash can. Crews immediately began to put the fire out. No one was hurt, and the fire did not extend to the home.
The Visalia Fire Department would like to remind everyone to properly dispose of fireworks by immersing them in a water-filled bucket for at least 24 hours before dumping them in a trash can.
July 5
Just after 12:30 a.m, VFD was called to the 5000 block of West Modoc Street for a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw the fire coming from a home.
Fire personnel believe the fire began in a trash bin outside the home. The cause is believed to be from discarded fireworks that had not properly been cooled off. There were no injuries reported. This incident is currently under investigation.
Just over an hour later that same day, around 1:40 a.m, VFD firefighters were called to the 1700 block of West Goshen Avenue for a report of a large debris fire. When crews arrived on scene, they saw the fire coming from a tow yard.
Six VFD Units were on scene battling the fire throughout the morning. The Visalia Police Department expressed their gratitude to the Tulare County Fire Department and Farmersville Fire Department for handling calls of service during this incident.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either situation is encouraged to contact the Visalia Fire Department at 559-713-4266.
July 4
Just after 3 p.m, VFD firefighters were called to the 800 block of North Divisadero Street for a report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from a detached garage. Crews immediately began to put the fire out.
No one was inside and there were no injuries reported.
July 3
Around 11:30 p.m, Visalia Police Department officers were called to Seven Oaks Park for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.
The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab Unit were called to the scene and took over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or Sergeant Nate Flaws at 559-713-4092. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713- 4738.