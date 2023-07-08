Rollover crash near Springville results in fatality

Rollover crash near Springville results in fatality

An overturned vehicle accident off of Balch Park Road turns fatal, results in deceased driver and injured passenger

SPRINGVILLE – A rollover car accident on Balch Park Road, resulting from a failed attempt to pass through a curved roadway, has left one Springville resident deceased and another with moderate injuries.

At around 8:10 p.m. on July 3, the Fresno Communication Center received a call of a solo vehicle crash which had occurred on Balch Park Road, near Yokohl Valley Drive.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Porterville Area Office responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates a 74-year-old male was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on Balch Park Road, south of Yokohl Valley Drive, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The Chevrolet left the roadway in a northwesterly direction, where it overturned onto its roof and caught fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Start typing and press Enter to search