Rollover crash near Springville results in fatality
An overturned vehicle accident off of Balch Park Road turns fatal, results in deceased driver and injured passenger
SPRINGVILLE – A rollover car accident on Balch Park Road, resulting from a failed attempt to pass through a curved roadway, has left one Springville resident deceased and another with moderate injuries.
At around 8:10 p.m. on July 3, the Fresno Communication Center received a call of a solo vehicle crash which had occurred on Balch Park Road, near Yokohl Valley Drive.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol Porterville Area Office responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates a 74-year-old male was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on Balch Park Road, south of Yokohl Valley Drive, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The Chevrolet left the roadway in a northwesterly direction, where it overturned onto its roof and caught fire. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.