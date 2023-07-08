Tulare man arrested for child rape
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office takes Santiago Iniguez of Tulare into custody as the suspect behind the sexual assault of a juvenile girl that took place in 2022
TULARE COUNTY – Santiago Iniguez has been identified as the suspect responsible for the rape of a 13-year-old girl, and investigation has shown that there could be other underage victims as well.
In March of 2022, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a Tulare area school for a report of a rape. The 13-year-old female victim told deputies she had been raped by an unknown man on two separate occasions between December of 2021 and March of 2022.
During the week of June 28, detectives identified Iniguez, 30, as the suspect.
On July 6, the TCSO SWAT team, Special Victims Unit, Homicide Unit and General Investigations Unit served a warrant at a home in Tulare and Santiago was taken into custody without incident. Two other arrests were made unrelated to the investigation and several firearms were recovered.
During their investigation, detectives found information which leads them to believe there are more juvenile victims who have not been identified.
Anyone with information about this case or any unreported cases, please contact detective John Haro or Sergeant Jessica Zendejas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Unit at 559-733-6218.
July 2
Deputies are on the lookout for two suspects who stole a Polaris Arctic ATV at about 12:30 a.m. on July 2 from the Luna Boyz mechanic shop on the 200 block of South Market Street in Pixley. The green ATV was valued at $12,000.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact deputy Salvador Becerra or Sergeant Anthony Rodriguez at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at [email protected] or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.