2 men arrested in Delano for multiple armed robberies
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identifies Jarell Agbalog, Saul Ochoa as suspects behind series of armed robberies, arrests the two men in Delano
TULARE COUNTY – The county sheriff’s office has discovered the culprits behind a handful of robberies that transpired in multiple towns in southern Tulare County as well as in northern Kern County.
Announced by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) on July 12, two gang members were arrested in July for four armed robberies committed on April 13. The robberies took place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Richgrove, McFarland, Delano and Earlimart.
The robberies happened when two suspects in a truck drove up to people who were walking and held them up at gunpoint, confiscating their wallets and cell phones. Detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a white GMC Sierra and located it in the city of Bakersfield on June 27.
From there, detectives were able to identify gang members Jarell Agbalog, 20, and Saul Ochoa, 20, both of Delano, as the two suspects responsible for the crimes.
On July 3, TCSO detectives and SWAT served six residential search warrants in the city of Delano for the two suspects and gang-associated residences. Ochoa was spotted driving in the area and was taken into custody. Detectives seized one unregistered carbine rifle, ammunition and several magazines.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office CATTCH (County Apprehension Team Tracking Criminals in Hiding) Unit conducted surveillance in Delano and arrested Agbalog on July 11.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact General Investigations sergeant Daniel Balderas or detective Corey Sailer at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Someone can also provide information anonymously through the sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or [email protected].
July 12
Around 11 a.m., TSCO Ag Crimes detectives responded to a theft of a portable generator from a north Visalia dairy. Just after receiving the call, detectives located the suspects at a gas station in Visalia and they were taken into custody without incident:
The suspects that were arrested were Justin Workman, 36, of Visalia; Alexis Candler, 22, of Fresno; and Kimberly Aguiniga, 44, of Fresno.
In addition to multiple outstanding warrants, the three suspects were charged with grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Additionally, Candler was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, and she was also charged for possession of a controlled substance.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detective Steven Boertje or sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or [email protected].
July 7
In the early morning hours, TCSO deputies were called to a home in Visalia for a carjacking and kidnapping.
Deputies contacted the victims and learned the night before, two 17-year-old boys had stopped in the area of Grove and Paradise in Ivanhoe when they were approached by three individuals, one of which was armed with a gun. The victims were assaulted and then forced into the back of their vehicle. The victims were later dropped off outside the city of Ivanhoe.
Through the investigation, detectives identified Richard Gonzalez, 28, of Hanford and Daniel Castenada, 18, of Woodlake as the suspects.
With help from Hanford Police, the victims’ vehicle was found at a home in the 1000 Block of Meadow View. The TCSO SWAT Team served a warrant at the home and Gonzalez and Castenada were taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Robinson or sergeant Lowry at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.