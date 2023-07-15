Visalia officers track down stolen $50K trailer

The crime took place around 10 a.m. on July 6, VPD officers were called to the Visalia Unified School District maintenance yard in the 800 block of North Mooney Avenue for a report of stolen equipment. When officers arrived, they were told someone had broken into the maintenance yard and stole a flatbed truck and trailer containing an industrial sandblaster. The truck was found and recovered in the city of Dinuba, but the $50,000 trailer was still missing.