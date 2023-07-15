Visalia officers track down stolen $50K trailer
Trailer taken from Visalia Unified School District found in Madera County, Visalia Police Department arrests David Swaim for the stolen property
VISALIA – A week after a multi-thousand trailer was stolen from a Visalia Unified maintenance yard, officers were able to find and arrest the responsible culprit.
On July 11, Visalia Police Department (VPD) announced the arrest of David Swarm, 42, for being in possession of a $50,000 trailer stolen from Visalia Unified one recent morning.
The crime took place around 10 a.m. on July 6, VPD officers were called to the Visalia Unified School District maintenance yard in the 800 block of North Mooney Avenue for a report of stolen equipment. When officers arrived, they were told someone had broken into the maintenance yard and stole a flatbed truck and trailer containing an industrial sandblaster. The truck was found and recovered in the city of Dinuba, but the $50,000 trailer was still missing.
VPD’s Youth Service Officers (YSO) took over the investigation. Through follow-ups, YSO’s learned the stolen trailer was possibly in Madera County.
Around 7:30 p.m. on July 10, YSOs, the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) and Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement team, and the Madera County Property Crimes Unit found the trailer in the area of Avenue 18 ½ and Highway 99 in Madera. Swaim was arrested for possession of the stolen property. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.
The trailer was returned to the Visalia Unified School District. This case is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact detective Matt Conley at 559-942-1528.
July 8
21-Year-Old Arrested After Crashing Car and Fleeing from Police
Around 4:20 p.m., a VPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Demaree Street and Howard Avenue. The driver, Jose Reyes Valdivia, 21, refused to pull over and led the officer on a short pursuit. The pursuit was terminated at Noble Avenue and Mooney Boulevard for reasons of public safety.
A short time later, officers saw Valdivia speeding northbound on Bridge Street at Acequia Avenue. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Bridge Street and Center Avenue.
Valdivia ran from the scene but was caught and arrested by officers. A records check showed that Valdivia had active warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, domestic violence and resisting arrest.
Valdivia was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for minor injuries. Once he is released, he will be booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for felony evading, resisting arrest, hit and run and driving under the influence.