Armed carjacking, robbery in Earlimart
Unidentified suspect steals victim’s belongings, vehicle keys while armed and wearing a black ski mask, victim left without injuries
TULARE COUNTY – The sheriff’s department is on search for an unidentified suspect responsible for an early morning armed robbery and carjacking in Earlimart.
On July 18, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) were called to the area of Sutter Ave and Church Street in Earlimart for a report of an armed robbery and a carjacking. According to TCSO, the unknown male suspect wore dark clothes and a black ski mask while waving a weapon.
After shoving the victim to the ground, the suspect demanded the victim’s belongings and car keys. The victim was not injured, and his vehicle was later found in a nearby orchard.
Detectives are now in charge of this investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194.
July 17
On July 10, TCSO deputies responded to a shooting in Richgrove on July 10, and during their investigation, they found that two brothers were confronted by an unidentified person. The person was later identified by TAGNET (Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team) detectives as Francisco “Chico” Pantoja, 31.
According to reports, Pantoja yelled, flashed gang hand signs and then shot at the brothers, striking their car. The brothers fled the scene, uninjured.
Pantoja was recently released on parole and is an active gang member from Richgrove.
On July 17, TAGNET detectives were able to make contact and detain Pantoja while he was leaving his home. After conducting a search warrant, he was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), parole violation and participating in a criminal street gang.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through its TipNow Program at 559-725-4194.