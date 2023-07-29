Deceased kayaker recovered from Kern River
Dive rescue team from Tulare County Sheriff’s Office retrieves the body of the kayaker who died in the Kern River in June
TULARE COUNTY – Six weeks after the incident, the body of the deceased kayaker who passed away following an incident in the Kern River has finally been recovered.
On July 27, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team (SDRT) successfully recovered the body of a kayaker from the Kern River. TCSO was assisted by the Tulare County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on June 14 when the kayaker became entangled in a tree in the center of the river.
Several attempts have been made to recover the victim since the day of the incident in the Ant Canyon area of the Kern River. Those attempts were unsuccessful due to the extremely high and fast flow of the Kern River. SDRT maintained scene security since the day of the incident to monitor flows and river conditions in order to plan the successful recovery.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to stay away from fast-moving waters as they are unpredictable and extremely dangerous.
Also on July 27, TCSO announced the arrest of Ismar Ambriz, 23, as the suspect responsible for a homicide case against victim Antonio Tapia Jr., 34, in Ivanhoe.
On July 24, at approximately 5:15 p.m., deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting that occurred in the area of Avenue 327 and Road 158, in Ivanhoe. When deputies arrived they found victim Tapia lying on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him deceased.
Homicide detectives were requested and took over the investigation. They served numerous search warrants in the community of Ivanhoe and were able to identify Ambriz as a suspect in the homicide. Ambriz was taken into custody and was booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility for homicide.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detective Nick Sandoval or sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at [email protected]
July 22
Sometime in the morning, deputies responded to New Hope Christian Church, in the 1100 Block of Linda Vista Ave. in Porterville, in regards to bullet holes found in the window and building.
The shooting took place sometime between noon the day before and the morning of the report. Detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact deputy Esteban Negrete or Sergeant Brad McLean at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office 559-733-6218 or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or [email protected].
In other news, TCSO has identified the homicide victim of a murder in Delano as Francisco Valencia, 30, of Delano. The victim died of a gunshot wound.
At approximately 1 a.m. on July 22, deputies from the Pixley substation responded to a report of a gunshot wound victim on the 200 block of Road 148 in Delano.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and found the victim deceased. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.
If someone has information about this case, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or [email protected].