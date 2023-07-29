Man arrested for 2002 Visalia homicide
Visalia Police Department arrests Federico Castellanos Velasco following his extradition from Mexico, where he fled to avoid capture for a 2002 homicide case
VISALIA – After over two decades, the Visalia Police Department has obtained and arrested the suspect behind the murder of Oscar Ramon Paniagua.
On July 26, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced the arrest of Federico Castellanos Velasco, 56, for the murder of Oscar Ramon Paniagua in 2002. Velasco was extradited from Mexico for the crime, where he fled to after the homicide to evade capture and avoid charges, according to TCSO. He was 35 at the time of the murder.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2002, Visalia officers were called to the 1900 block of Stevenson St. for a report of shots fired. While officers were en route, they were advised that there was a man with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of W. Walnut Ave.
When officers arrived at the Walnut Avenue address, they found 36-year-old Paniagua shot multiple times. He was transported to Kaweah Delta District Hospital for his injuries.
Officers found two men inside the home on Stevenson Street. Both victims had been assaulted and had significant injuries. The Visalia Police Department (VPD) Violent Crimes Unit was called out and took over the investigation. Chief Jason Salazar was the lead detective of this case.
During the investigation, detectives found that three men armed with guns broke into the Stevenson home. The armed suspects assaulted the three victims and tied them up with duct tape and electrical cords.
Oscar Ramon Paniagua was shot by one of the suspects but managed to escape and run to the home on Walnut Avenue. Paniagua died eight days later on March 7, 2002.
On Nov. 16, 2021, Velasco was found in Colima, Mexico and was arrested by FBI agents in conjunction with local Mexican authorities. Velasco remained in Mexican custody, where he went through the extradition process. Last week, his extradition was approved, and the FBI took custody of Velasco.
Yesterday, FBI agents transported Velasco to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. After 21 years, he was taken into custody by Visalia PD Detectives for the 2002 murder of 36-year-old Oscar Ramon Paniagua.
Velasco was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for murder, three counts of robbery, assault with deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and false imprisonment.
July 27
Around 1 p.m., VPD officers were called to the Motel 6 on Noble Avenue for a man causing a disturbance in one of the motel rooms.
When officers arrived, they approached the room and found William Shirk, 37, armed with knives. Officers told the suspect to drop the knives and show his hands, but he did not comply. Shirk became uncooperative and said he wanted officers to shoot and kill him.
The VPD Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the motel and pleaded with Shirk to follow commands, but he refused. Officers used tear-gas, a less lethal option, to draw Shirk out of the room. He was arrested without further incident.
Shirk was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for terrorist threats, resisting arrest with violence, felony vandalism and trespassing.
July 22
Three Arrested, Including a 16-Year-old, for Thursday’s Deadly Shooting
Just after 1:00 a.m., VPD S.W.A.T team served a search warrant in the 1300 block of N. Elm St. in Visalia related to Thursday’s (July 20) homicide.
Jeremy Tapleras, 36, Nicholaus Saechao, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested.
The two adults were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and the teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713- 4156.
Also on July 22, a man was reported dead from injuries after colliding with a parked semi-trailer. He was transported to a local hospital with major injuries after the crash, but succumbed to his wounds later that day.
The incident happened around 6:20 p.m, when Visalia Fire Department firefighters were called to a traffic accident involving a parked semi-trailer and a vehicle in the area of Pinkham Street and Caldwell Avenue.
The VPD Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.