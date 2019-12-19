Thelma Marquita Stearns, 1934–2019

Thelma Marquita Stearns

Thelma Marquita Stearns of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in Visalia, Calif. She was 85 years old.

Thelma was born on July 24, 1934 in Wilberton, Okla. Her family moved to Corona, Calif. when she was just 4 years old. They later moved to Anaheim where she spent most of her childhood with her parents and her brother Gary Dixon. She graduated from Anaheim High School and attended Pepperdine University for two years. Marquita met many lifelong friends in high school and college.

In 1956 she met her husband Bob Stearns and they were married on April 6, 1957. They moved to Exeter in the spring of 1961 and remained there until her time of death. Marquita was very involved with her children, helping as a room mother and volunteering wherever she was needed. As a mom, she never missed any activity her children were involved in, going to every baseball game her sons played. She later did the same with her grandchildren, helping out with them and attending almost all of their special events.

Marquita was a happy and fun-loving person with an infectious smile and a heart of gold. All she wanted in life was for her family to be happy and healthy. She understood what was important in life, and that was her family. Marquita did an excellent job of instilling Christian values in her children, along with teaching them to always treat others with respect and honesty. She was a farmer’s wife and was very proud of the life they had together.

Marquita was greeted in heaven by her parents Ray and Thelma Dixon. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Stearns of Exeter; daughter Robyn Stearns of Exeter; son Robert (Teresa) Stearns of Clovis; son Jon (Tracey) Stearns of Exeter; grandchildren, Isaac Ybarra, Carly Smith, Miles Stearns, Hannah Stearns, Trevor Stearns, Rylie Hilvers, Kelsey Stearns, and Natalie Dorch; and two great-granddaughters Logan and Emily Smith.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Evans Miller Guinn Funeral Chapel in Exeter, with private family burial following, and then a reception at the home of Jon and Tracey Stearns, 276 N. Gill Rd. in Exeter.

Donations can be made in honor of Marquita Stearns to the Kiwanis Club of Exeter Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.