Armando Madrigal

Armando Madrigal of Farmersville, Calif. passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. He was 39 years old. Armando was born on July 11, 1980. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, Calif. followed by the rosary from 6-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 the at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Exeter followed by the burial at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.smithfamilychapel.com.