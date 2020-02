James Henry Sellers

James Sellers of Exeter, Calif. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Exeter. He was 82 years old. James was born on Oct. 5, 1937 in Exeter. He worked as a foundry supervisor. No service will be held per the family’s request. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.