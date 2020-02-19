Betty Lorraine Heathman Welzbacher Garver, 1929–2020

Betty Lorraine Heathman Welzbacher Garver

Betty Lorraine (Heathman) Welzbacher Garver died on Feb. 10, 2020. She was 91 years old. Betty was born on Jan. 8, 1929 to Leroy and Elsie Heathman. She attended schools in Exeter, Calif. and graduated from Exeter High School in 1946. She was active in the choir and on the tennis team as well as being class secretary.

Betty married an Exeter boy, George Welzbacher, in 1947. Together they owned and operated the Handy Mart Grocery Market in Farmersville for over 30 years. Later they both became general contractors and owned El Dorado Homes Construction. Betty and George divorced in 1980 and she was married to Leland Garver in 1989. Betty was a businesswoman… and proud of it. She worked for Sundowner Homes Construction owner David Wind until she was 84 years old.

Betty is survived by her only child, Linda McIntosh and son-in-law Larry McIntosh; grandson Marc Padgett and wife Cydney of Visalia, Calif. their children Beck, Reece, Skylar and Sophie; granddaughter Melanie Borum and husband Brian Borum, their children Riley, Addisyn and Chase of Shell Beach, Calif.

Her three pals whom she dearly loved were Julie Weger, Pam Lockhart and Stacey Walter. Betty lived a full life and has now gone on to her reward.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Condolences may be made online at www.smithfamilychapel.com. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St., Exeter, CA 93221.