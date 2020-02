Betty Neal

Betty Neal, formerly of Exeter, Calif., passed away at her home in Oakhurst, Calif. on Dec. 2, 2019. She was 88 years old. Betty was the former owner of Neal Family Chapel in Exeter. After selling the funeral chapel in 1998, she moved to Oakhurst and was a travel agent and consultant. Services were held Friday, Nov. 7, 2019. Burial was at the Oakhurst Cemetery.