Jere Jeffrey Austin, 1923–2020

Jere Jeffrey Austin

Jere Jeffrey Austin, formerly of Exeter, Calif., passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, in Cupertino, Calif. He was 96 years old. Jere was born on Dec. 14, 1923. Raised on an orange ranch in Exeter, he left home to serve in the Navy from 1942 to 1946 and later earned his degree in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley. For most of his professional career Jere worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation’s Marine Division in Sunnyvale, Calif. In retirement, he continued as an active member of Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, Calif., volunteered for the El Camino Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed the company of buddies from Westinghouse and friends in the Sons in Retirement (SIR) organization, Branch 5. Jere was also very active in the Los Altos neighborhood where he and his wife Jean lived for more than 60 years. Jere and Jean together leave a legacy of service, care, and devotion to all who knew them.

Jere is survived by his three children Pamela Starkey (Mike), Peggy Austin and Edward Austin (Denice); five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren—all residents of California. His wife of 71 years, Jean Anderson Austin, passed away in 2018.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Sunny View staff and residents for their loving friendship, kindness, and support during the past year.

A memorial service for Jere will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, 858 University Ave., Los Altos, CA 94024. All are welcome.