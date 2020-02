Russell Ezell

Russell Ezell of Atascadero, Calif. passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Atascadero. He was 95 years old. Russell was born on Dec. 15, 1924 in Scranton, Ark. He worked as an auto mechanic. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.