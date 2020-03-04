James Eugene “Gene” Coday, 1925–2020

James Eugene “Gene” Coday

James Eugene Coday of Lindsay, Calif. passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2020. He was 94 years old.

Gene, as he was known, was born at home and delivered by Dr. Annie Bond, Oct. 21, 1925 in Lindsay on the Camilla Ranch to Herve and Alliene Coday. He was raised and attended school in Lindsay. He married his one true love Marcia Marie Keller of Hanford and Gene and Marcia raised their family of two daughters Marna and Donna in Lindsay.

Gene and his parents owned Coday’s Jewelry Store in Lindsay for some 35 years where Gene was the watchmaker for most of his career. He also owned a producing olive grove that contributed to Lindsay Ripe Olive for many years. Gene’s interests often drew him to the local streams and mountains where he loved to fish and hunt, both by himself or with friends. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor and quick wit and for being a good Samaritan to birds and people. He enjoyed making people laugh and was fun to be with.

Gene was a fixture for many, many years at Bob’s Drive In where he would hang out with his buddies to talk, visit and “solve the world’s problems.” In 2010, Gene was honored to be asked to preside as Grand Marshall of the Lindsay Orange Blossom parade. He was a member of the Lindsay Lions Club, where he was past president and many farm and community organizations. Gene loved raising tomatoes and shared them with his many friends over the years.

Gene was preceded in death by his sweetheart Marcia Coday, his only brother Donald Coday, who passed away while serving in World War II, and a grandson Sam Volonnio. He is survived by his daughters Marna Coday of Santa Barbara and Donna Joy Coday Volonnio of Lindsay as well as 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Lindsay Wellness Center. Family and friends are invited to drop by and share any stories they might have. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gene’s name to Lindsay United Methodist Church 120 N. Gale Hill Ave., Lindsay, CA 93247. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com.