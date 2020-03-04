Joseph David Foster, 1941–2020

Joseph David Foster

Joseph David Foster of Exeter, Calif. passed away on February 24, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Dementia. He was 78 years old.

He was born on June 24, 1941 in Los Angeles. He spent his youth in Hemet, Calif. living on his family’s 20-acre apricot orchard. He was a natural-born farmer. He took over duties of the farm at the age of 9 when his dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. At 19 years old he served a Spanish-speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for two and a half years in Texas and New Mexico. He then received his bachelor’s degree in entomology from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

He met his wife-to-be, Susanne Lee Hulbert, at the age of 7 and 17 years later, they were married on June 1, 1965. After seven years in corporate America, he struck out on his own, and in 1974 moved to Exeter. He, along with business partner Alton McFall, started a local ag chemical and pest management business, United Chemical, where he worked for 47 years in Exeter. Their motto “Where superstition and ignorance continue to win over science and skill” still rings true to this day.

He was a devoted member of his church and served faithfully in many positions throughout the years. He was a tireless worker, whether it be in the yard, around the house or maintaining his own orange grove. He was a hardworking provider for his family, a skilled pesticide certified applicator (PCA), a unique mechanic, a natural artist and loving grandfather. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Susanne Foster; his children and their spouses Wendy and Todd Wells, Matt and Jennifer Foster, Adam and Rebekah Foster and Kelly and Ben Tippets; his brothers Lee Foster and Jerry Foster; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on March 4, 2020 at the Exeter Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 601 N. B St. in Exeter. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Online condolences may be made at SmithFamilyChapel.com.