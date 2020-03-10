Obituary: Asencion R. Alafa

Asencion R. Alafa

Asencion R. Alafa of Farmersville, Calif. passed away on March 4, 2020 in Visalia Calif. She was 86 years old. Asencion was born on March 23, 1933 in Carnes City, Texas to Tereso and Guadalupe (Lara) Rodriguez. She was a homemaker and a worked as a Farm Laborer for many years. She was married to Jose Alafa and they made their home in Farmersville in 1965. She and Jose were founding members of the Bethel Spanish Assembly of God Church in Farmersville. She loved her church and reading her Bible. She was always there to pray for any family member in need. Asencion spent many hours in her garden, watering and weeding. She loved to cook and enjoyed being with her family.

Asencion is preceded in death by her husband Jose and a daughter-in-law, Betra. She is survived by her sons Arturo (Marie) Alafa of Tulare, Calif., Jose Alafa of Visalia, Alberto Alafa of Farmersville, Adolph Alafa of Visalia; her daughters Martha (Ralph) Gutierrez of Exeter, Calif. and Arcelia Haynes of Visalia; one brother Lorenzo Rodriquez of Texas and her sister Ceja Rodriquez of Texas. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bethel Spanish Assembly of God Church, 1177 N. Ventura St. in Farmersville. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the church followed by burial in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel in Exeter.